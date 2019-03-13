Brenntag (BNR) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.33 ($62.01).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €46.15 ($53.66) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.