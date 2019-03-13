Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 37559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 127.66% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

