BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Lear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

