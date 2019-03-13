Broadfin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 710,600 OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 1.72% of OptiNose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 868,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. OptiNose Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

