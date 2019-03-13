Broadfin Capital LLC Sells 719,253 Shares of Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN)

Broadfin Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719,253 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novelion Therapeutics worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVLN. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 444,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVLN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Novelion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 278,485 shares of Novelion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $253,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVLN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

