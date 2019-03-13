Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BR. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.29. 135,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

