Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). Enterprise GP posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise GP.

EPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise GP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Enterprise GP by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 754,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.15. Enterprise GP has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

