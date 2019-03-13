Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Corp (UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $438.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. 81,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,690. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.87, for a total transaction of $59,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $43,637.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $763,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,651 shares of company stock worth $2,902,322 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,236,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

