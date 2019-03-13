Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (ALLE) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Allegion reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 77.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other Allegion news, insider Patrick S. Shannon sold 34,898 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $3,051,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $56,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,095 shares of company stock worth $4,858,047. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,018,000 after acquiring an additional 861,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after acquiring an additional 734,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allegion’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.