Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report $133.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $114.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $542.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $574.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $568.97 million, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $647.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,934.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 378,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,873 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,987,000. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

