Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.42.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 253,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,596. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,950 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.62 per share, for a total transaction of $504,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 24.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

