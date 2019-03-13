Brokerages Set Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Target Price at $8.67

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNAT shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 8,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.41. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.33.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 191,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

