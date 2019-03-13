Brokerages Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Target Price at $69.83

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,948,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,126,000 after buying an additional 406,993 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $26,921,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 266,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,523. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

