Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Target Price at $45.91

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $25,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,509,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,480,225. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

