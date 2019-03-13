Brokerages Set Legg Mason Inc (LM) Price Target at $34.90

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several research analysts have commented on LM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legg Mason from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $26,074,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2,451.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 872,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 958,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 546,332 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 420,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter worth about $11,927,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

