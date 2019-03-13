Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Target Price at $17.75

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 30,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,476. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 890,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 473,409 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.