Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (USB) Price Target at $58.23

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

