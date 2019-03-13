Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) PT at $12.00

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 229,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,858. The company has a market cap of $524.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 75.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

