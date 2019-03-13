Brokers Set Expectations for KP Tissue Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

TSE:KPT opened at C$8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million and a P/E ratio of -457.89. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$12.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,789.47%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

