Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 172,936 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $122.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

