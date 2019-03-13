Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,758 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $34,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $66,253.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $772,104. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Sidoti raised Core-Mark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Core-Mark to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/brown-advisory-inc-reduces-position-in-core-mark-holding-company-inc-core.html.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.