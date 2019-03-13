Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $127,012.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,254.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

