Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $251,000 Position in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $1,763,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $373,238.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,390 shares in the company, valued at $195,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,454 shares of company stock worth $6,046,134. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

GWRE opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.22, a PEG ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

