Bullion (CBX) Hits Market Cap of $380,047.00

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Bullion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bullion coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on popular exchanges. Bullion has a total market capitalization of $380,047.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bullion alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006578 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026901 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014109 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00148756 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000321 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00002433 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021497 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bullion Profile

Bullion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,994 coins. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bullion is steemit.com/@cbx. Bullion’s official website is bullion.one. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bullion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.