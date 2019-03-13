C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Holdings Lifted by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.1% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $151,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 149,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. 3,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,609. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-holdings-lifted-by-mairs-power-inc.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.