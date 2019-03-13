C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,328 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-shares-bought-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.