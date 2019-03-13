Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 64700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $193,268.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,002.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 255,459 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

