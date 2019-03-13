California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stake in First Bancorp (FBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of First Bancorp worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,149,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,509,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,838,000 after buying an additional 1,676,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,172,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,367,000 after buying an additional 1,199,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,535,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,569,000 after buying an additional 3,980,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

