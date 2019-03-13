California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,294 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

