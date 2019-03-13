California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,550 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBNT opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $148.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total transaction of $1,608,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

