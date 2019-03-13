California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $6.22 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In other news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.93 per share, with a total value of $35,187.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,232.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

