California Resources Corp (CRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). California Resources posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 205,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,590. California Resources has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 4.75.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

