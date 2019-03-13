California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6,563.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,338,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $616,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-36-92-million-holdings-in-agilent-technologies-inc-a.html.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.