Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,292,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after buying an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after buying an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 56.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after buying an additional 566,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

