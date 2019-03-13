Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLMT. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

CLMT opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,534,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.