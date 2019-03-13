Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 434.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AK Steel by 85.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AK Steel by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after buying an additional 3,763,963 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AK Steel by 105.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AK Steel by 18.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AK Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,794,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.77 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE AKS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

