Camden National Co. (CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour Sells 1,250 Shares

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $686.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $41.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1,746.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Camden National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Camden National by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

