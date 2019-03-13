Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,563,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $101.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $258,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

