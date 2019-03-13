Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 63,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.0616 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

