Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.95, but opened at $26.76. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 137402 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2821 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 121.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

