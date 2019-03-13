Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,704,000 after buying an additional 22,638,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,721,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,101,349,000 after buying an additional 1,031,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,436,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,773,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 5,794,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,882,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,898,000 after buying an additional 410,192 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2821 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq-shares-sold-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.