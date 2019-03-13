Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

