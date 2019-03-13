Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.29. 373,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,866. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.33 and a 1-year high of C$38.96.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.80.

In other news, insider Alan Macdonald Rowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$594,320. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$94,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,962. Insiders bought a total of 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $135,308 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

