CannabisCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,703.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $419,703.00 and approximately $3,265.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

