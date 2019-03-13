CannaCoin (CCN) Achieves Market Cap of $73,019.00

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. CannaCoin has a market cap of $73,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.03416838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.01431597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.03304944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.01330225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.01336106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00328914 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About CannaCoin

CannaCoin (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.