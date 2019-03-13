Cannara Biotech (LOVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

About Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

