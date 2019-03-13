Capita (CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Capita to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.83 ($2.18).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

