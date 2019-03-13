Capita (CPI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Capita to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.83 ($2.18).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

