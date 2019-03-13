Capital Power Corp (CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn Sells 9,000 Shares

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,119,666.60.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Capital Power Corp has a 52 week low of C$23.42 and a 52 week high of C$31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Corp will post 1.94000007047681 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

