Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 401 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,671,000 after acquiring an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,089,000 after acquiring an additional 182,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 401 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/captrust-financial-advisors-acquires-401-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.